Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Trading Up 4.9%

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)’s share price was up 4.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $182.15 and last traded at $180.89. Approximately 4,127 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 238,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at $172.38.

Several equities analysts recently commented on INSP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Sunday, April 25th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $252.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Inspire Medical Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.09.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of -83.71 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.31. The company has a current ratio of 13.43, a quick ratio of 12.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.06. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 42.54% and a negative return on equity of 24.99%. The firm had revenue of $40.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.67) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 89.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 7.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 507.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 265,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,025,000 after purchasing an additional 222,043 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the first quarter worth about $311,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 2,363.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 110,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,943,000 after purchasing an additional 106,343 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the first quarter worth about $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.81% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and Europe. It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

