Insula (ISLA) Price Tops $0.61

Insula (CURRENCY:ISLA) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 11th. One Insula coin can now be bought for $0.61 or 0.00001654 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Insula has traded 16.5% lower against the US dollar. Insula has a market cap of $591,241.40 and $239.00 worth of Insula was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Insula alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.82 or 0.00129689 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000116 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001859 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $257.92 or 0.00699546 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003363 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Insula Coin Profile

Insula (CRYPTO:ISLA) is a coin. Insula’s total supply is 1,047,337 coins and its circulating supply is 969,543 coins. Insula’s official Twitter account is @insula_im and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Insula is www.insulainvestments.com . The Reddit community for Insula is https://reddit.com/r/Insula_Cryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Insula Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insula directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insula should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Insula using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Insula Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Insula and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.