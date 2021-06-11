Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.36.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on IART shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

Get Integra LifeSciences alerts:

In other Integra LifeSciences news, major shareholder Tru St Partnership, L.P. sold 730,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total value of $49,742,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,820,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,198,170.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stuart Essig sold 214,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total transaction of $14,619,641.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,013,854 shares of company stock worth $69,256,824. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,529,175 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $451,101,000 after acquiring an additional 70,710 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,657,163 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $321,763,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,732,554 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $188,792,000 after acquiring an additional 245,121 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,710,733 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $175,981,000 after acquiring an additional 244,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,006,118 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $69,502,000 after acquiring an additional 101,553 shares in the last quarter. 86.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:IART opened at $69.78 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.06. The company has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Integra LifeSciences has a 52 week low of $42.12 and a 52 week high of $77.40.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $360.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.78 million. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 12.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Integra LifeSciences will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

Further Reading: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Integra LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.