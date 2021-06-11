Integrated BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INBP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Integrated BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INBP) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the May 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
INBP remained flat at $$1.19 on Friday. 95 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,282. The company has a market capitalization of $35.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00 and a beta of -0.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.11. Integrated BioPharma has a 1-year low of $0.27 and a 1-year high of $1.25.
About Integrated BioPharma
See Also: What are gap-up stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Integrated BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integrated BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.