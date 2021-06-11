Integrated BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INBP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Integrated BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INBP) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the May 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

INBP remained flat at $$1.19 on Friday. 95 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,282. The company has a market capitalization of $35.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00 and a beta of -0.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.11. Integrated BioPharma has a 1-year low of $0.27 and a 1-year high of $1.25.

Get Integrated BioPharma alerts:

About Integrated BioPharma

Integrated BioPharma, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells vitamins, nutritional supplements, and herbal products primarily in the United States, Luxembourg, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Contract Manufacturing and Other Nutraceutical Businesses.

See Also: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Integrated BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integrated BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.