Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Cypress Capital Management LLC

Cypress Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 144,182 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 20,525 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $9,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Curi Capital purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 177.5% during the first quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. 63.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 4,464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $249,984.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,984. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $171,216.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,956,125.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on INTC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Intel from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Northland Securities began coverage on Intel in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital raised their price target on Intel from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Intel from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.82.

Shares of Intel stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.41. 401,649 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,446,541. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49. The stock has a market cap of $231.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.23.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.97 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 23.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

