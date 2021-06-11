Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Tower Bridge Advisors

Tower Bridge Advisors lessened its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 15.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,719 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 16,075 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Intel were worth $5,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Curi Capital purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intel by 177.5% in the 1st quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. 63.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

Shares of Intel stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.41. 567,472 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,446,541. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $68.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $231.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.61.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.97 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 23.93%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $164,352.86. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 4,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,984.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Intel from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Northland Securities started coverage on Intel in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.82.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Read More: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.