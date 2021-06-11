Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Bought by Tower Bridge Advisors

Tower Bridge Advisors raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 461.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,810 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $10,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 743.3% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 253.5% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

ICE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Friday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intercontinental Exchange presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.38.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 109,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.93, for a total value of $12,313,548.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,402,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,366,820.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 17,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.07, for a total transaction of $2,052,596.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,270,034.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 132,742 shares of company stock valued at $15,137,922 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $112.33. 46,774 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,398,273. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $114.89. The firm has a market cap of $63.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.73. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.01 and a fifty-two week high of $121.96.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 13.50%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 29.27%.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.