International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $77.50.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.71. The company had a trading volume of 181,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,372. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 2.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.23, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.68. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.39 and a fifty-two week high of $14.23.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

