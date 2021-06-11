International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 32.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 85,192 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in International Paper were worth $9,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IP. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 391,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,096,000 after acquiring an additional 16,114 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 635,153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,580,000 after acquiring an additional 29,770 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 252,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,563,000 after acquiring an additional 37,376 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 955,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,520,000 after acquiring an additional 6,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 123.1% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 3,965 shares during the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IP opened at $62.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $24.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54 and a beta of 1.06. International Paper has a 1 year low of $32.59 and a 1 year high of $65.27.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 4.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Research analysts forecast that International Paper will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a $0.5125 dividend. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. International Paper’s payout ratio is presently 73.21%.

In other news, SVP John V. Sims sold 8,909 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total value of $560,108.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

IP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on International Paper from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on International Paper from $49.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on International Paper from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on International Paper from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.10.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

