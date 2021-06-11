International Petroleum Co. (OTCMKTS:IPCFF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

International Petroleum Co. (OTCMKTS:IPCFF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 95.5% from the May 13th total of 17,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Separately, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of International Petroleum from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS IPCFF remained flat at $$4.46 during midday trading on Friday. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,692. International Petroleum has a 52 week low of $1.45 and a 52 week high of $4.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.47.

International Petroleum Corporation explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas. The company holds interests in a portfolio of oil and gas assets located in Canada, Malaysia, and France. As at December 31, 2020, it had a proved and probable reserves of 272 million barrels of oil equivalents. International Petroleum Corporation was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

