Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (BIT:ISP) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (BIT:ISP) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €2.55 ($2.99).

Several research firms have issued reports on ISP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €2.80 ($3.29) price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a €2.60 ($3.06) price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group set a €2.70 ($3.18) price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €1.85 ($2.18) price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.70 ($3.18) price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Intesa Sanpaolo has a 12-month low of €2.39 ($2.81) and a 12-month high of €3.23 ($3.80).

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

