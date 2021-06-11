Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Holdings Decreased by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. trimmed its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,497 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 672 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of INTU. Columbia Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Intuit by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 19,007 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,220,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Intuit by 1,798.9% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,532 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,342,000 after buying an additional 3,346 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Intuit by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 995 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in Intuit by 1,600.0% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 68 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $471.33 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.19 and a 12 month high of $473.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $420.95.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($0.12). Intuit had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

In related news, Director Dennis D. Powell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.67, for a total transaction of $2,158,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,827,690.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.21, for a total value of $180,590.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 546 shares in the company, valued at $238,170.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 168,912 shares of company stock worth $72,890,386 over the last three months. 3.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

INTU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Intuit from $383.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Evercore ISI upgraded Intuit from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Intuit from $482.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $465.71.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.