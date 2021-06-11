Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Bought by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,035 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Intuitive Surgical worth $137,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth about $852,020,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 160.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 414,744 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $306,471,000 after acquiring an additional 255,382 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,975,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,632,488,000 after acquiring an additional 87,376 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1,432.3% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 92,753 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $68,539,000 after acquiring an additional 86,700 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 298,239 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $243,989,000 after acquiring an additional 83,989 shares during the period. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical stock traded down $1.20 on Friday, reaching $857.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,361. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $543.03 and a twelve month high of $893.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $827.19.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.89. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 25.78%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ISRG shares. Oppenheimer upgraded Intuitive Surgical from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $825.00 to $925.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $780.00 to $855.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $892.00 to $916.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $804.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $807.21.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Curet Myriam sold 875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $866.44, for a total value of $758,135.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 969 shares in the company, valued at $839,580.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 21,963 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $865.69, for a total value of $19,013,149.47. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,115,843.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,205 shares of company stock valued at $33,639,395 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D HD vision systems, skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

