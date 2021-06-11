Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund (NASDAQ:ADRE) Short Interest Up 841.3% in May

Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund (NASDAQ:ADRE) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 43,300 shares, a growth of 841.3% from the May 13th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADRE. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund in the first quarter worth $4,771,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its position in Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund by 226.5% in the fourth quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 81,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,607,000 after buying an additional 56,759 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund in the first quarter worth $2,701,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund by 204.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 58,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,285,000 after buying an additional 39,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund by 580.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 33,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after buying an additional 28,992 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.07. 5,032 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,474. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.04. Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund has a one year low of $38.40 and a one year high of $67.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.053 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%.

Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund Company Profile

BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund based on the BNY Mellon Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index (the Index). The Fund normally holds at least 95% of its total assets in Depositary Receipts that comprise the Index. The Index is capitalization-weighted and designed to track the performance of approximately 50 emerging market-based depositary receipts.

