Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) Short Interest Update

Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 84.6% from the May 13th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Bond Fund by 4.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 34,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Invesco Bond Fund by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 50,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 2,634 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Bond Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $426,000. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in Invesco Bond Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $587,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in Invesco Bond Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco Bond Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE VBF traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 343 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,196. Invesco Bond Fund has a 12-month low of $19.15 and a 12-month high of $21.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.70.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a $0.056 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%.

Invesco Bond Fund Company Profile

Invesco Bond Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.