Invesco BulletShares (R) 2021 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSML) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2021 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSML) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 97.4% from the May 13th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSML. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2021 Municipal Bond ETF by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 10,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2021 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. BCS Wealth Management lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2021 Municipal Bond ETF by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 28,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 3,355 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2021 Municipal Bond ETF by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after buying an additional 7,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tlwm bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2021 Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000.

BSML traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.28. The company had a trading volume of 2,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,749. Invesco BulletShares has a 12 month low of $25.22 and a 12 month high of $25.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.30.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.009 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%.

