Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund (NYSE:DBV) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund (NYSE:DBV) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 83.0% from the May 13th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE:DBV traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,717. Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund has a 12-month low of $22.04 and a 12-month high of $25.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.24.

Get Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund alerts:

About Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund

PowerShares Capital Management LLC, provides institutional caliber asset management and market exposure through the replication of enhanced indexes. PowerShares delivers this sophisticated asset management in one of the more benefit rich investment vehicles available today, the exchange-traded fund. The firm is committed to theoretically sound portfolio construction and empirically verifiable investment management approaches.

Recommended Story: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.