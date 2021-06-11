Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund (NYSE:DBV) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund (NYSE:DBV) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 83.0% from the May 13th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of NYSE:DBV traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,717. Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund has a 12-month low of $22.04 and a 12-month high of $25.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.24.
About Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund
