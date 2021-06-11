Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, an increase of 808.3% from the May 13th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of NYSE VLT traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,798. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.12. Invesco High Income Trust II has a 1 year low of $11.65 and a 1 year high of $14.62.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a $0.0964 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.92%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco High Income Trust II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Invesco High Income Trust II in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Invesco High Income Trust II by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Invesco High Income Trust II by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco High Income Trust II in the 1st quarter valued at $140,000. Institutional investors own 13.83% of the company’s stock.

Invesco High Income Trust II Company Profile

Invesco High Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

