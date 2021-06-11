Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) Shares Acquired by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) by 20.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 787,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,496 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.34% of Invesco Mortgage Capital worth $3,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVR. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 205.0% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 7,283 shares during the last quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco Mortgage Capital alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $3.00.

Shares of IVR opened at $4.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.71. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.53 and a fifty-two week high of $5.53.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Analysts predict that Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This is a positive change from Invesco Mortgage Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -32.43%.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Company Profile

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily focuses on investing in, financing, and managing mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.