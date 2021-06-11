Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RFG) Shares Purchased by Connecticut Wealth Management LLC

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RFG) by 72.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,183 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 2.03% of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF worth $4,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $63,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $227,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 10,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $2,186,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF stock traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $222.15. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,085. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $140.75 and a 1-year high of $235.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.80.

Rydex S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Index is narrow in focus, containing only those S&P MidCap 400 companies with strong growth characteristics as selected by S&P. The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index.

