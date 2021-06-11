Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF (NYSEARCA:CSD) Stock Position Trimmed by Advisory Research Inc.

Advisory Research Inc. cut its position in Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF (NYSEARCA:CSD) by 50.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,218 shares during the quarter. Advisory Research Inc. owned about 1.54% of Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CSD. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $260,000. IMC Chicago LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF by 77.6% during the 4th quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 20,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 9,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000.

CSD stock opened at $65.80 on Friday. Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF has a 52 week low of $36.52 and a 52 week high of $67.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.86.

Guggenheim Spin-Off ETF, formerly Claymore/Beacon Spin-Off ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the Beacon Spin-off Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs) and master limited partnerships (MLPs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs included in the Index).

