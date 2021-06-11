Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL) Shares Sold by Madison Asset Management LLC

Madison Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL) by 87.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,836 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF worth $1,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $132,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $278,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA CLTL opened at $105.68 on Friday. Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF has a 52-week low of $105.66 and a 52-week high of $105.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $105.69.

