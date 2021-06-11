Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for June, 11th (AAT, ACBI, ADS, AMH, AVB, BCEI, BOOT, CCL, CCO, CONE)

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, June 11th:

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $33.00 to $36.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $30.00 to $32.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

adidas (FRA:ADS) was given a €315.00 ($370.59) price target by analysts at Baader Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $36.00 to $38.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $210.00 to $218.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) had its target price boosted by Truist from $54.00 to $60.00. Truist currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $60.00 to $92.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) had its target price boosted by Argus from $33.00 to $35.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $2.50 to $3.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $77.00 to $85.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $111.00 to $122.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $68.00 to $77.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $27.00 to $30.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $79.00 to $82.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $319.00 to $332.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity from $13.50 to $9.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $72.00 to $77.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $64.00 to $68.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) had its price target increased by Ascendiant Capital Markets from $42.00 to $70.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Hess (NYSE:HES) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $80.00 to $100.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $36.00 to $41.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) had its price target boosted by Argus from $56.00 to $64.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $13.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $51.00 to $61.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $49.00 to $53.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) had its price target increased by Truist from $46.00 to $53.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $86.00 to $84.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $111.00 to $114.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $78.00 to $81.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $70.00 to $71.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $28.00 to $50.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $68.00 to $79.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $312.00 to $290.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its target price reduced by Rosenblatt Securities from $270.00 to $265.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $140.00 to $150.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $56.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $254.00 to $205.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) had its target price lowered by Cantor Fitzgerald from $285.00 to $281.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $262.00 to $242.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) had its price target lowered by Robert W. Baird from $252.00 to $240.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $302.00 to $285.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $98.00 to $134.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

