Investment House LLC Reduces Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Investment House LLC cut its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 35.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212,182 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 116,371 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 3.9% of Investment House LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $50,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bar Harbor Trust Services increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 41,177 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,708,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 131.2% in the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 43,049 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $10,150,000 after acquiring an additional 24,428 shares during the last quarter. UBP Investment Advisors SA increased its holdings in Microsoft by 141.4% in the 1st quarter. UBP Investment Advisors SA now owns 3,379 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 326,712 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $76,990,000 after acquiring an additional 35,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,510 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,145,000 after acquiring an additional 11,468 shares during the last quarter. 69.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $257.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $251.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.79. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $184.01 and a one year high of $263.19.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.75% and a net margin of 35.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.89%.

In other news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total transaction of $2,002,160.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 694,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,833,537.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total value of $1,537,688.76. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 92,119 shares in the company, valued at $23,274,786.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $301.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Microsoft from $280.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.70.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

