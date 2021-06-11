Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK)

Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders bought 2,240 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,700% compared to the typical volume of 80 call options.

In related news, Director Raymond J. Land sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total value of $85,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $338,797.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Anika Therapeutics by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 111,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. CSM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Anika Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $481,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Anika Therapeutics by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 5,862 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Anika Therapeutics by 407.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 123,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,030,000 after purchasing an additional 99,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Anika Therapeutics by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 192,373 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,847,000 after purchasing an additional 35,478 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

NASDAQ:ANIK traded down $1.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.38. The company had a trading volume of 100,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,670. The firm has a market cap of $624.28 million, a P/E ratio of -23.68, a PEG ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.54. Anika Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $31.55 and a 52 week high of $48.37.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.19. Anika Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 20.83% and a negative return on equity of 0.98%. The firm had revenue of $34.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.39 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Anika Therapeutics will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Anika Therapeutics

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a joint preservation company that in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's joint pain management products include Monovisc and Orthovisc, which are single- and multi-injection, hyaluronic acid (HA)-based viscosupplements to provide pain relief from osteoarthritis (OA) conditions; Cingal, a novel, third-generation, single-injection OA product consisting of its proprietary cross-linked HA material combined with a steroid to provide short- and long-term pain relief; and Hyvisc, an injectable HA veterinary product for the treatment of joint dysfunction in horses.

