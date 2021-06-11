Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Investors bought 70,591 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,762% compared to the average daily volume of 3,792 call options.

IRM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Shares of NYSE:IRM traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.28. The stock had a trading volume of 3,040,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,032,069. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.31. The company has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.72, a P/E/G ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91. Iron Mountain has a fifty-two week low of $24.36 and a fifty-two week high of $47.34.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 48.47%. Iron Mountain’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Iron Mountain will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.618 per share. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is 80.46%.

In related news, Director Paul F. Deninger sold 7,202 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total transaction of $262,512.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 69,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,544,319.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul F. Deninger sold 1,798 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total transaction of $65,806.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 64,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,348,695.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,569 shares of company stock valued at $5,732,943 in the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Iron Mountain by 507.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 67,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 56,195 shares in the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 43,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 43,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 2,451 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Iron Mountain during the 1st quarter worth approximately $298,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 1,478.2% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 5,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 5,573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

