Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on BCE (NYSE:BCE)

BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors acquired 7,784 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 3,716% compared to the typical volume of 204 call options.

BCE traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $50.72. The company had a trading volume of 3,667,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,367,287. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.83. BCE has a 52-week low of $39.91 and a 52-week high of $50.90.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. BCE had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that BCE will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.7072 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.58%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 122.22%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of BCE from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of BCE from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of BCE from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BCE from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.15.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BCE. Lincluden Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of BCE in the fourth quarter worth $52,067,000. Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in shares of BCE by 2.9% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 129,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,836,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of BCE in the fourth quarter worth $1,266,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BCE in the fourth quarter worth $1,261,000. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BCE in the first quarter worth $2,157,000. 45.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

