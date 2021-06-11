Ionix Technology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IINX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Ionix Technology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IINX) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 108,800 shares, an increase of 1,350.7% from the May 13th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:IINX traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 372,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,134. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.21. Ionix Technology has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $1.00.
About Ionix Technology
