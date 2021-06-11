Ionix Technology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IINX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Ionix Technology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IINX) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 108,800 shares, an increase of 1,350.7% from the May 13th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IINX traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 372,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,134. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.21. Ionix Technology has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $1.00.

About Ionix Technology

Ionix Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and marketing of liquid crystal materials, displays, and modules in the United States, Hong Kong, and the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: Smart Energy, Photoelectric Display, and Service Contracts.

