Iota Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IOTC) Short Interest Down 87.9% in May

Iota Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IOTC) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 87.9% from the May 13th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
IOTC stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.23. 26,427 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,954. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.24. Iota Communications has a 1-year low of $0.08 and a 1-year high of $0.43.
About Iota Communications
Read More: Quiet Period Expirations
Receive News & Ratings for Iota Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iota Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.