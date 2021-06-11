iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) by 128.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,640 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,671 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in iRhythm Technologies were worth $3,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iRhythm Technologies by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in iRhythm Technologies by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in iRhythm Technologies by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in iRhythm Technologies by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 57,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,568,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter.

IRTC stock opened at $63.90 on Friday. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.64 and a 52-week high of $286.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.29. The company has a quick ratio of 5.54, a current ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -29.05 and a beta of 1.48.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.08). iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 22.67% and a negative net margin of 22.67%. The business had revenue of $74.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. iRhythm Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup downgraded iRhythm Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut iRhythm Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $215.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. iRhythm Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.00.

About iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

