IRISnet (IRIS) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $8.34 Million

IRISnet (CURRENCY:IRIS) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. In the last seven days, IRISnet has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One IRISnet coin can now be bought for about $0.0779 or 0.00000212 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. IRISnet has a market cap of $79.84 million and $8.34 million worth of IRISnet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About IRISnet

IRISnet’s genesis date was May 31st, 2018. IRISnet’s total supply is 2,022,315,993 coins and its circulating supply is 1,025,567,222 coins. The official website for IRISnet is www.irisnet.org . IRISnet’s official Twitter account is @irisnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . IRISnet’s official message board is medium.com/irisnet-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “The IRIS network is an internet of blockchains intended to provide a technology foundation that facilitates construction of distributed business applications. The IRIS network is part of the larger Cosmos network — all zones in the network would be able to interact with any other zone in the Cosmos network over the standard IBC protocol. By introducing a layer of service semantics into the network, IRIS is going to provide an innovative solution that enables a whole new set of business scenarios, which would result in an increase in scale and diversity of the Cosmos network. “

IRISnet Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IRISnet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IRISnet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IRISnet using one of the exchanges listed above.

