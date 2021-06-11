iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $355.40 Million

Equities analysts predict that iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) will announce sales of $355.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for iRobot’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $325.04 million to $372.24 million. iRobot reported sales of $279.88 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 27%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iRobot will report full year sales of $1.68 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.69 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $1.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow iRobot.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $303.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.04 million. iRobot had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 11.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS.

IRBT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Northland Securities lowered their price target on iRobot from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on iRobot from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised iRobot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.71.

In other iRobot news, Director Andrew Miller sold 1,046 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.48, for a total value of $101,964.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,445.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Russell J. Campanello sold 10,686 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.80, for a total value of $1,312,240.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,748,759.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,105 shares of company stock worth $1,585,830 in the last ninety days. 2.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IRBT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iRobot during the 4th quarter worth about $37,795,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iRobot by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,989,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $400,583,000 after acquiring an additional 304,592 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of iRobot by 175.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 63,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,699,000 after acquiring an additional 146,355 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of iRobot by 251.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 122,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,952,000 after acquiring an additional 87,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of iRobot by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 319,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,653,000 after acquiring an additional 48,279 shares in the last quarter. 87.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ IRBT opened at $94.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.28. iRobot has a twelve month low of $67.55 and a twelve month high of $197.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.67.

About iRobot

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Root robots to help children learn how to code. The company sells its products through distributor and retail sales channels, as well as through online stores and resellers.

