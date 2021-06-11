Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Stock Position Lowered by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 357,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,954 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Iron Mountain worth $13,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,875,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $846,634,000 after buying an additional 298,008 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,561,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,942,000 after acquiring an additional 457,087 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,173,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,548,000 after acquiring an additional 23,435 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter worth $86,871,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,368,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,827,000 after acquiring an additional 9,684 shares during the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Ernest W. Cloutier sold 56,223 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total transaction of $2,246,671.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 116,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,643,671.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ernest W. Cloutier sold 24,965 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.81, for a total value of $1,093,716.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,383,716.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 139,569 shares of company stock valued at $5,732,943. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on IRM shares. TheStreet upgraded Iron Mountain from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Iron Mountain from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Iron Mountain from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Iron Mountain from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

Shares of IRM stock opened at $46.40 on Friday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1-year low of $24.36 and a 1-year high of $47.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.31.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 48.47%. Iron Mountain’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.618 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 80.46%.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

