iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 69.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,593,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,580,235 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 11.62% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $1,535,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,999,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 18,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,212,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of IEF stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $115.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,243,613. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $112.78 and a 1-year high of $123.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.22.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Featured Article: Net Asset Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.