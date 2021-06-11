iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) Raises Dividend to $0.85 Per Share

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, June 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.852 per share on Wednesday, June 16th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This is a positive change from iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.69.

Shares of IXUS stock opened at $74.67 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $52.79 and a 1 year high of $75.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.09.

