iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.27

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.267 per share on Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th.

Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF stock opened at $73.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.95. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 52-week low of $50.48 and a 52-week high of $74.36.

