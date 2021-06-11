iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.63 Per Share

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, June 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.626 per share on Wednesday, June 16th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This is a boost from iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:DMXF opened at $69.09 on Friday. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF has a 12-month low of $51.06 and a 12-month high of $69.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.71.

