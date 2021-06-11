iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:USXF)

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th.

Shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.56. 200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,965. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.79. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $24.79 and a twelve month high of $35.54.

See Also: Systematic Risk

