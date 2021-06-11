iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) Shares Bought by Blue Edge Capital LLC

Blue Edge Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) by 18.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,153 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,259 shares during the quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF were worth $1,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Keystone Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,364,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 113,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,754,000 after purchasing an additional 3,573 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 17,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 4,536 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 149,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,289,000 after buying an additional 33,632 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 400.3% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 48,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after buying an additional 38,926 shares during the last quarter.

ESGE stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.13. The stock had a trading volume of 6,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,008,693. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.09. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a 52-week low of $30.78 and a 52-week high of $47.37.

