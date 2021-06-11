iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM) Declares $0.25 Semi-Annual Dividend

iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, June 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Wednesday, June 16th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th.

iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF stock opened at $65.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.88. iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF has a 52 week low of $45.42 and a 52 week high of $68.18.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.