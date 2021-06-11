iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Shares Purchased by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 238.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,257 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,621 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.05% of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF worth $3,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 3,933.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000.

Get iShares Global Clean Energy ETF alerts:

ICLN stock opened at $22.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.79. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $11.76 and a 1 year high of $34.25.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

Read More: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.