iShares Global Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN) Short Interest Update

iShares Global Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, an increase of 687.5% from the May 13th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Green Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $41,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Green Bond ETF by 1,428.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Green Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Green Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Green Bond ETF by 300.4% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Global Green Bond ETF stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.92. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,234. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.54. iShares Global Green Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $53.93 and a twelve month high of $56.34.

