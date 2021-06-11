iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) to Issue $0.68 Semi-Annual Dividend

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, June 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.678 per share on Wednesday, June 16th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ IGF opened at $47.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.72. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 52 week low of $37.33 and a 52 week high of $47.94.

Featured Article: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.