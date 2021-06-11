iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI) Shares Purchased by Blue Edge Capital LLC

Blue Edge Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI) by 93.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,495 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,259 shares during the quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC owned about 0.33% of iShares Global Materials ETF worth $2,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Barings LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF by 84.7% during the 1st quarter. Barings LLC now owns 257,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,326,000 after acquiring an additional 118,000 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in iShares Global Materials ETF by 703.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 77,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 67,832 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares Global Materials ETF by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 466,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,999,000 after purchasing an additional 65,778 shares during the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 957,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,955,000 after buying an additional 55,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,393,000.

Get iShares Global Materials ETF alerts:

MXI stock traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $94.11. 56,640 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,745. iShares Global Materials ETF has a 1-year low of $59.55 and a 1-year high of $99.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.47.

iShares Global Materials ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Materials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Materials Sector Index (the Index).

Further Reading: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.