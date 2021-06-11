iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD) Declares Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.86

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, June 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of 0.863 per share on Wednesday, June 16th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This is an increase from iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.12.

Shares of WOOD traded down $0.48 on Friday, reaching $87.85. The stock had a trading volume of 51,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,548. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.93. iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF has a twelve month low of $52.83 and a twelve month high of $98.98.

Get iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF alerts:

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 publicly-traded companies engaged in the ownership, management or upstream supply chain of forests and timberlands.

Featured Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.