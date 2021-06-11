iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 69,800 shares, a growth of 13,860.0% from the May 13th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.
Shares of GNMA stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.14. The company had a trading volume of 63,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,206. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.22. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a one year low of $49.03 and a one year high of $51.78.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a $0.067 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd.
