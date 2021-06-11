iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 69,800 shares, a growth of 13,860.0% from the May 13th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Shares of GNMA stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.14. The company had a trading volume of 63,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,206. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.22. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a one year low of $49.03 and a one year high of $51.78.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a $0.067 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after buying an additional 2,732 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 5,329 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,226,000 after buying an additional 4,690 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 82.5% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 32,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after buying an additional 14,503 shares during the period. Finally, Beta Wealth Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,639,000.

