iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) Short Interest Up 31,096.6% in May

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 18,250,000 shares, a growth of 31,096.6% from the May 13th total of 58,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 871,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 20.9 days.

Shares of NASDAQ COMT traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.26. 1 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 641,393. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.31. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $23.19 and a 12-month high of $34.38.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COMT. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 176.7% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 39,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 25,352 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 108,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after buying an additional 26,551 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $803,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $395,000.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.