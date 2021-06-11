iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.01

iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, June 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of 0.007 per share on Wednesday, June 16th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th.

INDY opened at $47.54 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.81. iShares India 50 ETF has a 12 month low of $28.38 and a 12 month high of $47.72.

Get iShares India 50 ETF alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares India 50 ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 16,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 0.11% of iShares India 50 ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares India 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares India 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.