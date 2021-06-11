iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) Shares Sold by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,146 shares during the period. iShares Micro-Cap ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Regal Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.16% of iShares Micro-Cap ETF worth $2,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. WESCAP Management Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 19,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 5,460 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $8,052,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 2,160.0% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,729,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 33.3% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWC traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $153.73. The stock had a trading volume of 201 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,404. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $80.25 and a twelve month high of $159.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $146.74.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

