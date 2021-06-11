iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 43,200 shares, an increase of 2,173.7% from the May 13th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 4,929 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 164.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 76,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after buying an additional 47,813 shares in the last quarter. Change Path LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 85,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after buying an additional 9,522 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 142.2% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 181,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after acquiring an additional 106,370 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:EWZS traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.47. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,460. iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $12.08 and a 12-month high of $20.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.70.

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Small Cap Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Brazil Small Cap Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free-float adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of equity securities in the bottom 14% by market capitalization of equity securities listed on stock exchanges in Brazil.

